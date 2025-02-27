Broadway Inspiration Voices Will Host CHOOSE YES! 30th Anniversary Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Broadway Inspiration Voices on Monday, April 7th at City Winery, NYC to celebrate 30 years and help the organization continue using its gift of music to serve others. This year’s fundraiser will feature performances curated by artistic director Allen René Louis.

The event will include an award ceremony to commemorate both the exceptional work BIV continues to do with its Arts & Education Programming as well as the remarkable impact of this year’s honorees. The evening will conclude with a cocktail party providing guests with the opportunity to mingle with choir members, Broadway luminaries, and other distinguished attendees who share a passion for the arts and positive change including Aneesa Folds, David “BS” Bradshaw, Leslie Carrara Rudolph, Paul Rudolph, Ariana DeBose, Phylicia Rashad, Sara Bareilles, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Avery Wilson and James Wesley.

By supporting Broadway Inspirational Voices, you champion a collective of exceptional artists who bring their immense talent and passion to every performance.