Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/25/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/25/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: SCHOOL OF ROCK (25.2%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (23.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (18.1%), MY FAIR LADY (10.7%), KINKY BOOTS (10.6%), ANASTASIA (10.5%), WAITRESS (10.4%), TORCH SONG (8.7%), CHICAGO (7.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (7.4%), THE BAND'S VISIT (6.8%), MEAN GIRLS (4.8%), FROZEN (3.9%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (3.8%), WICKED (3.6%), ALADDIN (1.6%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.5%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (0.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.3%), NETWORK (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE CHER SHOW (-17.8%), THE PROM (-13.9%), THE NEW ONE (-11.8%), AMERICAN SON (-9.8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-7.2%), KING KONG (-7.0%), SUMMER (-5.8%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-5.5%), THE FERRYMAN (-2.5%), BEAUTIFUL (-0.2%), THE LION KING (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

