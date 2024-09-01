Broadway Education Alliance Launches Broadway StageNotes Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Education Alliance has announced the launch of the Broadway StageNotes podcast. Hosted by Lauren Van Hemert, an award-winning journalist, the podcast promises to shine a spotlight on the importance of arts education and enrichment programs.

Listeners can expect a range of engaging content, including:

Interviews with Leading Artists: Conversations with actors, directors, playwrights, and other key figures in theater.

Behind-the-Scenes Spotlights: In-depth explorations of current and past productions, including the creative processes behind them.

Trends in Arts Education and Enrichment: Discussions about the evolution of character education and the role theater plays in the classroom to reinforce life skills.

The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

For more information about the Broadway StageNotes podcast, including episode releases and special events, visit www.stagenotes.org.

The Broadway Education Alliance is a New York-based 501c3 whose mission is the presentation of arts education and enrichment programs. For more information visit www.BEAlliance.org.