BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/27/24: Jobs in Costumes, Props and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending xx/xx/xx. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week:

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. FST is Sarasota’s contemporary theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. The Right candidate will have a high degree of responsibility, be focused, achievement oriented, able to communicate clearly, detailed and organized. Must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills. The Company Manag... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST

TITLE: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 28, 2024 - August 30, 2024 START: May 28, 2024 END: August 30, 2024 COMPENSATION: $20.00-$23.00; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studio access. HOURS: May 28, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS W... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Costume Designer

Position Overview: Creates design research and fully designed costumes for up to 3 productions, and coordinates costumes for 2 dance concerts per fiscal year. Assists with costume construction as time allows. Productions may include theatrical plays, musicals, dance concerts and operas. Works closely with Costume Shop Manager to ensure that designed costumes are completed on time and within budget. Mon-Fri 8-5 will require some evenings and weekends. This is a Summers Off position, 40 wee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Scenic Designer for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God.



General Show Information

• Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

• All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs.

• Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025

• Learn more about the show more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Props Coordinator

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Props Coodinator for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God.

General Show Information

• Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

• All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs.

• Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025

• Learn more about the show more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God.

General Show Information

• Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

• All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs.

• Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025

• More about the show: more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God.

General Show Information

• Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

• All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs.

• Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025

• Learn more about the show more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Lighting Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Dream.

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Costume Designer for its upcoming spring dance production of Dream.

Temp Jobs - Creative: Male Dancer for Fred&Ginger style show

ASAP replacement: searching for a male dancer for two upcoming Fred/Ginger style gigs: 1. June 30th, midday. Performance choreo is Fred & Cyd Charisse Dancing in the Dark. choreo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wDHwJrbrp0Y 1-2 rehearsals before the show. It's a quick turnaround time, so must be able to pick up the choreo relatively fast. This gig pays $200. 2. July 25-28th weekend. Larger production with live band. Hoping to find someone that can do both shows, but if only July, p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for 'The Addams Family - A New Musical'

Stage Director for ‘The Addams Family’ musical. Select cast, collaborate with artistic and technical staff, rehearse 2 evenings plus Sundays each week until tech week. Performances October 25-27, 2024, at The Baer Theater, Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: Submit resume and letter of interest to btgpres@gmail.com, no later than July 3, 2024. Personal interviews will be held for those selected on July 15 and 17, 2024.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director for 'The Addams Family - A New Musical'

Music Director for ‘The Addams Family’ musical. Select cast, collaborate with artistic and technical staff, rehearse 2 evenings plus Sundays each week until tech week. Performances October 25-27, 2024, at The Baer Theater, Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: Submit resume and letter of interest to btgpres@gmail.com, no later than July 3, 2024. Personal interviews will be held for those selected on July 15 and 17, 2024.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Director for 'The Addams Family - A New Musical'

Stage Director for ‘The Addams Family’ musical. Select cast, collaborate with artistic and technical staff, rehearse 2 evenings plus Sundays each week until tech week. Performances October 25-27, 2024, at The Baer Theater, Morgan Park Academy, 2153 W 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: Submit resume and letter of interest to btgpres@gmail.com, no later than July 3, 2024. Personal interviews will be held for those selected on July 15 and 17, 2024.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Co-Technical Director

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CO-TECHNICAL DIRECTOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profession... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Director for STEEL MAGNOLIAS

The Manor Club Theatre is seeking a Director for STEEL MAGNOLIAS (play) by Robert Harling. Casting (6 women) scheduled for mid-August, opening Friday, October 4 for three (3) performances, (10/4, 10/5 and 10/6). Stipend offered. For more information or to schedule an interview call 917-468-5872. Please submit resume to: Callas13_@hotmail.com. ... (more)