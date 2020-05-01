Broadway Catch Up: May 1 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elizabeth Stanley, the Cast of SING STREET, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elizabeth Stanley, the cast of Sing Street, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares more entries from his Cadenza Challenge!

Webber has been busy watching submissions from his "Cadenza Challenge" where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of "Think of Me," the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera.

Robyn Hurder performs from A Chorus Line!

The Moulin Rouge! star took on the iconic choreography in honor of International Dance Day!

The cast of Sing Street perform a virtual concert!

The cast presented Sing Street: Grounded - At Home With The Broadway Cast, a chance to see the young cast perform some of their favorite scenes and songs to benefit The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Elizabeth Stanley appears on Barrington Stage's BSC@HOME!

Barrington Stage Company has released the newest video of their BSC@Home series featuring Elizabeth Stanley, BSC Associate Artist and star of Broadway's JAGGED LITTLE PILL!

Sir Patrick Stewart continues #ASonnetADay!

This time he's taking on Shakespeare's Sonnet 42.

Good evening. Another late one. My director was late to set. Sonnet 42. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/zZiIWnbTs3 - Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 30, 2020

Zachary Levi reflects on She Loves Me!

Levi took part in Roundabout's Off-Script series, where he reflected on working on the musical in 2016.

Keala Settle, Chrissy Metz, and more perform 'You're Not Alone'!

The stars united to sing Scott Alan's 'You're Not Alone', sharing a message of hope to anyone feeling lonely, isolated, anxious or depressed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Other stars featured include Faye Brookes, Victoria Ekanoye, Amy Lennox, Jonny Labey, Michael Auger, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Matt Bloyd, Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, Alice Fearn, Oliver Tompsett and Jordan Luke Gage.





