Broadway Catch Up: August 7 - Norm Lewis, Lauren Patten, Renee Fleming, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Norm Lewis, Lauren Patten, Renee Fleming, and more!

Lauren Patten sings 'Your House'!

Lauren Patten might not be bringing audiences to their feet in Jagged Little Pill these days, but she's still giving us chills singing Alanis Morissette. Watch below as she covers "Your House"- a song she typically sings in the musical's second act.

Jon Rua creates a dance piece inspired by Sunday in the Park With George!

Jon Rua has shared a virtual dance piece, inspired by Sunday in the Park with George.

In a tweet, Rua shared: "Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'. Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life"

Hi my name is George. This is my painting 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK IN 2020'.

Today's artist, a Latino working class George, honoring Sondheim's impetus while truly reviving the spirit of this story. Thank you for this & more. PS: this couldn't exist without the Black Lives in my life pic.twitter.com/QTu244Snos - Jon Rua (@JonRua) August 6, 2020

Renée Fleming discusses her latest livestream concert and more!

Renée Fleming recently appeared on WQXR's Artist-Check in series. She and host Elliott Forrest spend time talking about her latest live-stream concert for the Met Opera, the science of music and her past and future projects. You'll also hear about Renée's memories of the Mostly Mozart Festival... and see Elliott dressed as Mozart!

Norm Lewis performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!

The AIDS Walk may have made a change by going virtual this year, but they continued the wonderful tradition of using "You'll Never Walk Alone" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel as the kickoff song for the walk this year.

