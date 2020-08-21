Broadway Catch Up: August 21 - Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Hudson sings at the DNC, Williams discusses Black Theatre United, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, and more!

Jennifer Hudson performs 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the DNC!

Jennifer Hudson performed 'A Change is Gonna Come' at night 3 of the Democratic National Convention. The third night was held on August 19.

Vanessa Williams discusses Black Theatre United!

Vanessa Williams recently chatted with Good Morning America, where she talked about Black Theatre United, which she co-founded to help influence widespread reform within the industry.

Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton and more on why they're voting for Biden/Harris!

Connecticut Democrats have come together to share why they will be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election.

Politicians, performers such as Harvey Fierstein, James Naughton, Javier Colon and more came together virtually to describe in six words why they will be voting for Biden/Harris.

Ahrens & Flaherty visit Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continued last night at 8pm with beloved Broadway composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty!

