Broadway Brainteasers: THE LION KING Wild Word Search
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today we're headed to the African Savannah for a wild word search based on Disney's The Lion King! Find 15 clues based on the worldwide hit musical and earn your place as King of Pride Rock.
