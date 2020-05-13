Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Stephanie J. Block Word Search!

Article Pixel May. 13, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you a Stephanie J. Block-themed word search! Find the names of some of Stephanie's biggest shows and roles!




