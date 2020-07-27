Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Shoshana Bean Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Shoshana's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Shoshana Bean-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Shoshana's shows and roles!
