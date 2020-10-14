Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Rachel Bay Jones Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Rachel's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every day for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Rachel Bay Jones-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Rachel's shows and roles!
