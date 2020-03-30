Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Patti Party Word Search!

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we have a Patti LuPone-themed word search! Find this Broadway icon's most notable roles and shows in the puzzle below!




