Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: PHANTOM Phun Crossword Puzzle

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Prove that The Phantom of the Opera is there, inside your mind by testing your trivia skills in today's word search!




