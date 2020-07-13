Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Mandy Gonzalez Word Search!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Mandy Gonzalez-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of some of Mandy's biggest shows and roles!
