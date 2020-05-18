Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Lea Salonga Word Search!

May. 18, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you a Lea Salonga-themed word search! Find the names of some of Lea's biggest shows and roles!



