Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Josh Lamon Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Josh's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Josh Lamon-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Josh's shows and roles!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Broadway Catch Up: August 17 - Jeremy O. Harris, Kristin Chenoweth, Lena Hall, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 8/17: Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and Jeremy Jordan Join The Seth Concert Series, and More!
- Max von Essen Talks About His RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Stephanie J. Block Talks About Her Upcoming Concert as Part of the Seth Concert Series, and More, on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge