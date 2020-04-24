Broadway Brainteasers
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Broadway Brainteasers: Jeremy Jordan Crossword!

Article Pixel Apr. 24, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

This week's theme is some of our favorite leading men! Today, we're bringing you a Jeremy Jordan-themed crossword! Think you know all about Jeremy's biggest shows and roles? Solve the clues in the puzzle below!




Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild

  • Wake Up With BWW 4/24: Drama League Gratitude Award Nominations, and More!
  • Regional Spotlight: How Victory Gardens Theater is Working Through The Global Health Crisis
  • Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper Discuss the Broadway Shutdown, Experiences With the SING STREET Film, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
  • Broadway Catch Up: April 23 - LEGALLY BLONDE Reunion, Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More!