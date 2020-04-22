Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Andy Karl Word Search!

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

This week's theme is some of our favorite leading men! Today, we're bringing you an Andy Karl-themed word search! Find the names of Andy's biggest shows and roles in the puzzle below.




From This Author Stephi Wild

