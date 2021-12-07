Broadway Bound Kids Announces New Executive Director

Broadway Bound Kids has announced that its new Executive Director, Broadway performer and Masters' recipient, Lorraine Goodman.

Lorraine's unique combination of experiences - which include working with such theatre notables as Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy, Patti LuPone, Norm Lewis, Billy Porter, and many others in Tony Award-winning shows The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Les Miserables, Cats, Phantom of the Opera and Terrence McNally's "Master Class,"- along with a Master's in nonprofit administration, make her a perfect choice to lead BBK in the next chapter of its history.

Board Chair and BBK Founder noted, "Not only does Lorraine have an impressive resume and track record, but she also shares our core values and a passion for our mission and our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, access and belonging. We are honored to have Lorraine as part of our team and we're excited to have her leading our organization and serving our community."

"I am excited and honored to join Broadway Bound Kids as the new executive director," said Lorraine. "It has always been my dream to work with others who love musical theater as much as I do -- I am thrilled that that opportunity has come my way.

Lorraine earned a Master's in nonprofit administration from NYU's Steinhardt/Stern, with a focus on not-for-profit development and institutional messaging. Her subsequent professional fundraising experience ranges from helping The Red Hot Organization (which produces record albums and then donates the proceeds to AIDS-related charities) earn its first grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, to acting as Princeton AlumniCorps' Development Officer. Most recently, she led the Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund, which provides access to health care, education, and legal representation for the Latinx community, through the early days of the pandemic,

To learn more about BBK, please visit www.broadwayboundkids.org.