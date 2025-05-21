Broadway Bets Raises Record-Breaking $546,500 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s official game night, Broadway Bets, brought together industry insiders, stars and fans on May 19, 2025, for an evening of cards, camaraderie and record-breaking fundraising, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The annual evening of Texas Hold ’em poker at the legendary Sardi’s restaurant raised a record $546,500.

Those in attendance included leading luminaries from across the business of Broadway, with theater owners, producers, actors, theatrical executives, advertising and marketing leaders and fans joining in the action.

Among the stars of stage and screen attending were Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (TV’s The Simpsons), Kelli Barrett (Parade), John Behlmann (SMASH), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Off-Broadway’s Mama I’m a Big Girl Now!), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Off-Broadway’s Heathers), Lea DeLaria (Off-Broadway’s Titanique), 2025 Tony nominee Glenn Davis (Purpose), Nihar Duvvuri (John Proctor is the Villain), 2025 Tony nominee Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), poker pro Andy Frankenberger, Drew Gehling (& Juliet), Richard Kind (All In: Comedy About Love), Dan Lauria (TV’s The Wonder Years), Tony winner Kenny Leon (Othello), Tony Macht (Oh, Mary!), Emmy winner Wendie Malick (TV’s Just Shoot Me!), Julian Manjerico (Oh, Mary!), 2025 Tony nominee Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her), Nancy McKeon (TV’s The Facts of Life), Emmy winner Mike Myers (TV’s Saturday Night Live, the Austin Powers film series), Noah Pacht (John Proctor is the Villain), 2025 Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), poker pro Erik Seidel, Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Hamilton), Hannah Solow (Oh, Mary!), Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Just In Time), Pulitzer Prize, Academy Award and Tony winner Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), Victoria Vourkoutiotis (John Proctor is the Villain), Steven Weber (TV’s Chicago Med), Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Off-Broadway’s Mama I’m a Big Girl Now!) and Tony winner and 2025 Tony nominee David Yazbek (Dead Outlaw).

“Broadway Bets is a magical night - there’s a palpable energy that fills Sardi’s as folks from across the industry come together,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Danny Whitman said. “I’m grateful to the Broadway community, who showed up in the spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie. They went all-in to make a real difference in providing meals, medication, health care and hope with every full house, straight or flush.”

Broadway Bets’ tournament directors are Mark Shacket, partner at Foresight Theatrical, Brett Sirota, co-founder and partner at The Road Company and RoadCo Entertainment and Alex Wolfe, general manager at Foresight Theatrical.

Broadway Bets’ founding co-chairs are Paul Libin, executive vice president emeritus of Jujamcyn Theaters and president emeritus of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, and Robert E. Wankel, chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization and president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees.

This year’s record took Broadway Bets’ total fundraising across its eight editions to $2.7 million.

The evening started with 37 Texas Hold ’em poker tables and 363 tournament players and onlookers filling three floors of the beloved Sardi’s restaurant. It culminated in 10 players donning their best poker faces at the championship table.

The final face-off featured Jeffrey Korn, a partner in the litigation department at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Audrey Federici, an actor and opera singer. Surrounded by a cheering crowd, Korn bested Federici with a pair of deuces.

As winner, Korn received a one-week stay at the luxurious Secret Villas in Key West, FL. Federici won an exclusive whiskey tasting experience with Edrington.

The final table also featured, in order of finish: Tom Callahan, senior vice president at Serino Coyne; Alex Donnelly, vice president and general manager at PRG; Marc Levine, theatrical producer including this season’s Glengarry Glen Ross and SMASH; Erich Bussing, assistant managing director at Greenrock Corporation; Andrew Lowry, director of ticketing at SpotCo; Paul D’Antonio, vice president of security at The Shubert Organization; Ingrid Weber, poker dealer and former Broadway Costume Designer; and Yang-Yang Chen, director of strategy and culture at 321 Theatrical Management.