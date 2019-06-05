Broadway At The Pierre Celebrates Pride In Two E Lounge

On Monday, June 10, 2019, the iconic Pierre Hotel's cabaret series Broadway at The Pierre will celebrate PRIDE with a special evening showcasing some of musical theater's brightest stars.

A benefit for award-winning non-profit Broadway Sings For Pride, the event will feature performances from: Gregory Treco (Hamilton), Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys), Brandi Chavonne Massey (WICKED), Christopher Faison (My Fair Lady), Bruce Landry (Anastasia) and Heather Parcells (Finding Neverland). Musical direction by Charles Santoro (Broadway's School of Rock). Audiences will be treated to backstage stories and talent singing their favorite Broadway and Pride-inspired songs.

Tiered pricing and premium seating available. Tickets: $100 (general admission) and $125 (VIP Premium Seating, includes post-show meet & greet with cast). All tickets include set menu of light bites and 1 welcome drink. Reservations required. To book a table, guests are invited to call 212-940-8113, email TwoE@tajhotels.comor visit Two E on OpenTable.

A New York icon, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel continues to set the standard for timeless elegance and unrivaled hospitality in New York City. Situated on Central Park, The Pierre remains a landmark treasured by visitors and New Yorkers alike since opening in 1930. It is the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star rated property on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Now finishing its second season, Broadway At The Pierre, the acclaimed cabaret series in the hotel's Two E Lounge, has welcomed performers from The Phantom of The Opera, Kinky Boots, HAMILTON, WICKED, BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical, The Lion King, Carousel, MOTOWN: The Musical, Cinderella, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory and more. Sponsored by Taittinger Champagne, the one-hour experience offers theater lovers the opportunity to hear songs and stories from Broadway's brightest stars in an elegant, intimate setting.

Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides within the gay community, and has received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Carol Channing, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. They stage concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBT community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. Find out more on Instagram (Broadway Sings for Pride), Facebook (Broadway Sings for Pride) or on their website:www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You