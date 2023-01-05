Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Broadway actor Michael John McGann, who starred in the Broadway revivals of Arsenic and Old Lace, Hamlet, and Annie, has passed away at age 70.

McGann passed away on December 28, 2022 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Born on 2 February 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio, McGann starred on television and in films, including See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989), 84 Charing Cross Road (1987) Law & Order (1990) and more.

Tom Hanks detailed his time spent working with McGann at the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival in Cleveland in 1978, sharing that McGann brought much laughter to Hanks' experience as a young, working actor.

McGann's most recent acting credit was The Resident Acting Company's Sonnets For An Old Century, this past October.