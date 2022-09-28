Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For The RAC's SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY

The performance is on October 17th at The Players. 

Sep. 28, 2022  
The Resident Acting Company, formed four years ago by the actors of the Obie Award winning Pearl Theater Company, has announced casting for a script in hand performance of José Rivera's Sonnets For An Old Century on October 17th at The Players.

José Rivera will direct and also act in this performance. He will also give a talk afterwards. Rivera is a recipient of Obie Awards for Marisol and References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot, both produced by The Public Theater. He was nominated for a 2005 Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for "The Motorcycle Diaries" - making him the first Puerto Rican writer nominated for an Academy Award. He has written 16 episodes of the upcoming Netflix series based on One Hundred Years of Solitude. Also in the cast are Michael John McGann (Annie, Hamlet, Arsenic and Old Lace), Annie Henck (That's What She Said, Fefu and her Friends, ReEntry), RAC company member Tabatha Gayle (The Importance of Being Earnest, Our Country's Good, The Bluest Eye), RAC company member Dan Daily (The Dining Room, Stupid f-ing Bird, The Minutes), Charles Everett (FBI: Most Wanted, Bull), Sara Koviak (The Undoing, The Maids, Secret Lives of Stepford Wives), and Artistic Director Bradford Cover (A Thousand Clowns, Tartuffe, Law and Order).

Cover says, "We are so excited to be working with José on this project. He is a brilliant writer, and a true collaborator. This play is a series of "sonnets" but they are so much more than that. They are funny, sad, and really beautiful. They cut deep. It is going to be a truly magical evening."

Although The Players is a private club, it will be open to ticket buyers for all these events. The club was founded by Edwin Booth, with the help of Mark Twain and others, in 1888, as a place for actors and lovers of the arts to congregate. To Purchase Tickets Go To: racnyc.org


