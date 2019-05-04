Broadway Actor Harlan Bengel Dies in Central Park of Apparent Suicide

May. 4, 2019  

Broadway Actor Harlan Bengel Dies in Central Park of Apparent Suicide

Harlan Bengel, a Broadway actor who appeared in The Phantom of the Opera and War Horse, was found dead in Central Park of an apparent suicide by hanging, according to The New York Post.

The body of the 45 year old actor was found by a passerby at around 5:50am on May 3.

Bengel has performed with the San Francisco Ballet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet and Tulsa Ballet.

He has appeared on screen as an extra in Will Smith film 'Ali.' His first starring role was in the short film 'Ana Kata.'

On stage, Bengel has appeared in the Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera and War Horse. He also appeared in the National Touring companies of War Horse and My Fair Lady.

Photo: Bengel's Twitter Account



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT to Open on West End February 2020; New Songs & Creative Team Announced
  • Book Now For HAIRSPRAY In The West End, Starring Michael Ball!
  • JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Begin Performances at the Broadhurst Theatre This Fall
  • Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld.com's 17th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards!
  • Breaking: Milligan, Styles, Pope & More Receive Theatre World Awards; Lane Awarded Lifetime Achievement
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Teaches Michael Strahan How to Tap Dance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup