Broadway Actor Harlan Bengel Dies in Central Park of Apparent Suicide

Harlan Bengel, a Broadway actor who appeared in The Phantom of the Opera and War Horse, was found dead in Central Park of an apparent suicide by hanging, according to The New York Post.

The body of the 45 year old actor was found by a passerby at around 5:50am on May 3.

Bengel has performed with the San Francisco Ballet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet and Tulsa Ballet.

He has appeared on screen as an extra in Will Smith film 'Ali.' His first starring role was in the short film 'Ana Kata.'

On stage, Bengel has appeared in the Broadway productions of The Phantom of the Opera and War Horse. He also appeared in the National Touring companies of War Horse and My Fair Lady.

Photo: Bengel's Twitter Account





