Brittany Snow Recalls 'Bombing' Initial Audition for HAIRSPRAY Movie

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2007, Brittany Snow starred as Amber Von Tussle in the hit film adaptation of Hairspray. However, on a recent episode of Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams, the Pitch Perfect star recalled that the initial audition was far from perfect.

"My whole head goes blank. I completely forget the words to the song and I have to start over," she remembers. "My voice cracks. I'm like, 'Sorry, let me just start over...' Adam Shankman calls me afterwards and is like, 'Yeah, that didn't go well.'

Snow went on to explain that, despite that first audition, she was still convinced that she would play the role from a previous conversation she had with a psychic. "I call up Adam Shankman, swear to god, and I'm like, 'I know this sounds insane, but I went to a psychic a year ago and she told me that I'm going to be in a movie with like a famous blonde, iconic woman,' and he goes, 'Well, that's really funny because Michelle Pfeiffer just signed on as Velma...' I went back in and I killed the audition."

“In Your Dreams” is available for streaming on all podcast platforms. Watch the full conversation with Thiele and Snow below.

The film adaptation of Hairspray opened in theaters on July 20th, 2007. In addition to Brittany Snow as Amber Von Tussle, the film stars Nikki Blonsky as Tracy Turnblad, John Travolta as Edna Turnblad, Allison Janney as Prudy Pingleton, Christopher Walken as Wilbur Turnblad, Queen Latifah as Motormouth Maybelle, Michelle Pfeiffer as Velma Von Tussle, Zac Efron as Link Larkin, Elijah Kelley as Seaweed, James Marsden as Corny Collins.

Produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, Hairspray is directed by Adam Shankman. The film features a screenplay by Leslie Dixon, who adapted it from Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell's original book, as well as a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Amber Snow gained fame as Meg Pryor on American Dreams and has since appeared in numerous film and television projects, including Hairspray, the Pitch Perfect trilogy, Ti West's X, Almost Family, and more.

Photo credit: Disney/Chris Willard