Britney Coleman will star as Bobbie in the North American tour of Company! Coleman previously appeared in the show's Broadway run, as a member of the ensemble, and understudying the roles of Bobbie, Sarah, and Jennie.

The news was announced on the show's Instagram account today. Check out the video below!

Britney was born and raised a proud Wolverine in Ann Arbor, MI. One of the youngest members of a large, musically accomplished family, she started her stage career in third grade playing Mary in THE SECRET GARDEN. After being bit by the bug, she continued to pursue theatre, choir and orchestra through the end of high school.

Her accomplishments in school lead to her acceptance into the nationally-recognized BFA Musical Theatre program at The University of Michigan. She had the freedom to develop her craft and play dream roles like Sarah in RAGTIME, and other characters in the premiers of the new shows ELLA MINNOW PEA and SEE ROCK CITY (AND OTHER DESTINATIONS).

It was also at UofM where she auditioned for a student-run musical based on the Harry Potter series. Little did she know it would become one of the most widely recognized Youtube videos in Harry Potter fandom! She couldn't be more lucky to be a part of the Team Starkid family.

Since graduating, she has moved to New York City and appeared on Broadway in the revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Glenn Close, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, TOOTSIE, Company, St. Anne's Warehouse, and various regional theaters across the country including the MUNY, The Old Globe, TUTS, The Asolo Rep, Marriott Lincolnshire, Westport Country Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, The Fulton Opera House and more. She also recently toured the country with BEETLEJUICE as Barbara Maitland!