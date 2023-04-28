Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Britney Coleman Will Star as Bobbie in the North American Tour of COMPANY

Britney Coleman Will Star as Bobbie in the North American Tour of COMPANY

Coleman previously appeared in the show's Broadway run.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Britney Coleman will star as Bobbie in the North American tour of Company! Coleman previously appeared in the show's Broadway run, as a member of the ensemble, and understudying the roles of Bobbie, Sarah, and Jennie.

The news was announced on the show's Instagram account today. Check out the video below!

Britney was born and raised a proud Wolverine in Ann Arbor, MI. One of the youngest members of a large, musically accomplished family, she started her stage career in third grade playing Mary in THE SECRET GARDEN. After being bit by the bug, she continued to pursue theatre, choir and orchestra through the end of high school.

Her accomplishments in school lead to her acceptance into the nationally-recognized BFA Musical Theatre program at The University of Michigan. She had the freedom to develop her craft and play dream roles like Sarah in RAGTIME, and other characters in the premiers of the new shows ELLA MINNOW PEA and SEE ROCK CITY (AND OTHER DESTINATIONS).

It was also at UofM where she auditioned for a student-run musical based on the Harry Potter series. Little did she know it would become one of the most widely recognized Youtube videos in Harry Potter fandom! She couldn't be more lucky to be a part of the Team Starkid family.

Since graduating, she has moved to New York City and appeared on Broadway in the revival of SUNSET BOULEVARD starring Glenn Close, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, TOOTSIE, Company, St. Anne's Warehouse, and various regional theaters across the country including the MUNY, The Old Globe, TUTS, The Asolo Rep, Marriott Lincolnshire, Westport Country Playhouse, Baltimore Center Stage, The Fulton Opera House and more. She also recently toured the country with BEETLEJUICE as Barbara Maitland!






Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


DANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera AwardsDANCIN', A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Nominated For 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
April 28, 2023

Nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced. Find out who is nominated for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards!
Watch: Hear the New Song 'Maybe Love' From SHUCKEDWatch: Hear the New Song 'Maybe Love' From SHUCKED
April 28, 2023

The all new song “Maybe Love' has been released from the forthcoming Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording. The song is performed by 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler.
Britney Coleman Will Star as Bobbie in the North American Tour of COMPANYBritney Coleman Will Star as Bobbie in the North American Tour of COMPANY
April 28, 2023

Britney Coleman will star as Bobbie in the North American tour of Company! Coleman previously appeared in the show's Broadway run, as a member of the ensemble, and understudying the roles of Bobbie, Sarah, and Jennie.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and More Will Be Featured at The Public's Gala On The GreenLin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and More Will Be Featured at The Public's Gala On The Green
April 28, 2023

The Public Theater has announced that The Public's Annual Gala, GALA ON THE GREEN, will take place on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park's run of HAMLET.
Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's HARMONY Will Transfer to Broadway in OctoberBarry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's HARMONY Will Transfer to Broadway in October
April 28, 2023

BroadwayWorld has learned that Harmony will transfer to Broadway at the Barrymore Theatre later this year! Direct from its sold-out, award-winning downtown run, Harmony, a New York Times Critic's Pick, begins performances on Broadway October 18th.
share