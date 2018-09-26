Brief 9/26: Read the Reviews For BERNHARDT/HAMLET, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: WICKED's Jessica Vosk Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Life at Work and Home

by Stage Tube - September 25, 2018

Jessica Vosk left her career in finance and took a chance on her dreams. Now she's starring as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway! Vosk brought 20/20 behind the scenes of her life at work and at home, where she shared the gifts she received from 'Wicked' fans and revealed the one item that inspired her to change careers from finance to Broadway actress.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke Lead THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL in San Diego

by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2018

The Old Globe's 2018-2019 Season kicks off with the world premiere of The Heart of Rock & Roll, inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams. What did the critics have to say?. (more...)

3) Breaking: Nell Benjamin & Duncan Sheik's BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Set for Goodspeed's 2019 Season; Plus THE MUSIC MAN, BILLY ELLIOT, and More!

by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2018

Last night during an exclusive Member event, Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed's Executive Director, announced the next season at The Goodspeed along with two tremendous new musicals set for The Terris Theatre.. (more...)

4) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Launches Tonight from Denver; Announces $25 Lottery Tickets!

by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2018

The smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen is bringing the laughter and the tears to cities all around the country starting this fall. Performances begin tonight, September 25, at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (September 25 - October 13, 2018), followed by engagements in Los Angeles (October 17 - November 25, 2018) and San Francisco (December 5 - December 30, 2018).. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Hits the Recording Studio for New Album!

by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2018

Living legend Barbra Streisand is hard at work on her next album. She told Variety earlier this year: 'The next one I'm doing is called 'What's on My Mind.' I have to express myself in these ways, lyrically and melodically.' Now she's taken to Twitter to give a first glimpse at what's to come!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Irish Rep's ON BECKETT, led by Bill Irwin, begins previews tonight!

-Atlantic's FIREFLIES, starring Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise, begins previews tonight!

-HOPE, A New Drama About Women's Voices, officially opens tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!

Set Your DVR...

-Kristen Bell will appear on TODAY, THE VIEW, and LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS today!

Social Butterfly: Broadway Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at VIVA BROADWAY- Watch the Full Event!

