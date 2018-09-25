Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!

Sep. 25, 2018  

We recently wished happy birthday to our resident musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes at a special open mic event. Singers from Japan to England and back again joined together to showcase their talents. Joshua even enjoyed some very special birthdays serenades's from Jaime Cepero and Margaret Kelly. I am always blown away by the diversity and talent in the room when we go "all open mic". Make sure you keep up with us on social so you can be in the room where it happens next month!

Join us this week as we welcome cast members from the recently curtained Gettin' The Band Back Together... we're gettin' 'em back together!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is Head Over Heels for Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Jeremy Kushnier & More!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Dances Off to Agrabah with ALADDIN's Mike Cannon!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Goes Back to School with Brendon Stimson from MEAN GIRLS!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Paige Davis, Ellen Harvey, Ciara Renee & More Celebrate 10 Years of Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Get An Early Preview of NYMF at Broadway Sessions!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       