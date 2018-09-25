BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!

We recently wished happy birthday to our resident musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes at a special open mic event. Singers from Japan to England and back again joined together to showcase their talents. Joshua even enjoyed some very special birthdays serenades's from Jaime Cepero and Margaret Kelly. I am always blown away by the diversity and talent in the room when we go "all open mic". Make sure you keep up with us on social so you can be in the room where it happens next month!



Join us this week as we welcome cast members from the recently curtained Gettin' The Band Back Together... we're gettin' 'em back together!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

