VIDEO: WICKED's Jessica Vosk Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Life at Work and Home

Jessica Vosk left her career in finance and took a chance on her dreams. Now she's starring as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway!

Vosk brought 20/20 behind the scenes of her life at work and at home, where she shared the gifts she received from "Wicked" fans and revealed the one item that inspired her to change careers from finance to Broadway actress.

Watch the full feature in the video below!

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story.

Vosk also recently recorded her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You