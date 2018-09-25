Breaking: Nell Benjamin & Duncan Sheik's BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Set for Goodspeed's 2019 Season; Plus THE MUSIC MAN, BILLY ELLIOT, and More!

Last night during an exclusive Member event, Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed's Executive Director, announced the next season at The Goodspeed along with two new musicals set for The Terris Theatre.

Gennaro explained, "2019 promises to be a fantastic year. We have something for everyone this year with diverse musicals at The Goodspeed including a beloved classic, a heartwarming new musical and a dance-filled tale of triumph. In addition we are thrilled to share two new works at The Terris Theatre that celebrate extraordinary lives and truly inspiring stories. Our audiences expect the best from Goodspeed and we plan to give them exactly what they want: exciting, entertaining and uplifting stories along with plenty of song and dance."

Spring brings the All-American classic Meredith Willson's The Music Man which will run April 12 - June 16; followed by a heartwarming new musical Because of Winn Dixie featuring book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and music by Duncan Sheik and based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo which will run from June 28 - September 1; closing the season will be The Goodspeed production of Billy Elliot The Musical featuring book and lyrics by Lee Hall, music by Elton John and originally directed by Stephen Daldry -- this 10-time Tony Award-winner will run from September 13- November 24, 2019.

Nearby at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn.: My Name is Ben, the true story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary life featuring book and lyrics by Scott Gilmour and music by Claire McKenzie will run will run May 17 - June 9; then the inspiring hit musical of Goodspeed's 2018 Festival of New Musicals, Passing Through featuring music and lyrics by Brett Ryback and book by Eric Ulloa which will run July 26 - August 18, 2019.

An exciting new dimension in Goodspeed's mission of developing musicals is the collaboration with Dundee Rep of Dundee Scotland on My Name is Ben. While Goodspeed has collaborated with many International Artists, this collaboration with Dundee Rep marks our first collaboration with a theatre outside of the United States and we believe is an important step in the growth of Goodspeed Musicals and its mission.

Goodspeed invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this wonderful array of productions at both theatres and experience all that this world-renowned maker of musical theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. Plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!

Season tickets for all three shows at The Goodspeed start at $99 and a two show package for The Terris Theatre is just $88. Advance season ticket packages are now on sale through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open daily from 10am - 5pm.

Single tickets go on public sale beginning February 17, 2019.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Michael Gennaro, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the preservation, development and advancement of musical theatre and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards (for outstanding achievement). Goodspeed produces three musicals each season at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and additional productions at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Conn., which was opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals; official audio sponsor Sennheiser; and official auto sponsor Hoffman Audi. Goodspeed is also grateful for the support of the National Endowment of the Arts and the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts.

For more information, visit goodspeed.org.

