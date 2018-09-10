Brief 9/10: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE Emmys, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) The Lost Horizon of Michael Friedman, One Year Later

by Kait Kerrigan - September 09, 2018

One year after the death of composer Michael Friedman, guest author Kait Kerrigan writes of her memories of him and life without his talent.. (more...)

2) STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

by BWW News Desk - September 09, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Straight White Men will conclude its limited run today, September 9. The play began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opened on Broadway on July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.. (more...)

3) Book Review: BOUBLIL AND SCHONBERG'S LES MISERABLES, Sarah Whitfield

by Fraser MacDonald - September 09, 2018

The musical phenomenon that continues to take audiences by storm is arguably uplifting and depressing in equal measure. In this new book, Sarah Whitfield explores the audience's relationship with Les Miserables and offers an entertaining dissection of the show's success.. (more...)

4) Book Review: PUPPETRY: HOW TO DO IT, Mervyn Millar

by Debbie Gilpin - September 09, 2018

Theatre and puppetry director Mervyn Millar's latest book is a practical insight into the use of puppets in theatre. Millar is incredibly well-equipped to provide this thorough guide, having been part of the creative and performing teams of the National Theatre's War Horse from the very beginning, as well as extensive puppet design and direction for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bristol Old Vic, Schauspielhaus Zurich and many others. He's also Chair of the Puppet Centre Trust, and regularly runs teaching sessions and workshops for a range of organisations.. (more...)

5) BWW's On This Day - September 9, 2018

by - September 09, 2018

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events! . (more...)

-SPONGEBOB's Jesse JP Johnson Makes 'Broadway At Green's' Debut Tonight

-WILD ORCHIDS and ROSARY HILL By Heather J. Violanti debut today in TNC's Dream Up Fest

BWW Exclusive: Board the Helicopter and Meet the Stars of the MISS SAIGON Tour

What we're geeking out over: Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, and Tim Rice Achieve EGOT Status with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE Emmy Win

What we're watching: Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare Perform 'Journey to the Past' at ANASTASIA

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES in a UK Bar

