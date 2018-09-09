BWW's On This Day - September 9, 2018

Sep. 9, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 9 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

The Drowsy Chaperone
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Mother of the Maid
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18

Jekyll & Hyde
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18

Company
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18

Talisman Roses
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18

Beetlejuice
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

Dear Evan Hansen
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Straight White Men
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Oliver!
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

The Gospel at Colonus
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/9/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/11/18

Little Shop of Horrors
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/15/18

A Fatima
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/15/18

Carousel
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18

Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18

Be More Chill
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18

Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18

The King and I
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

The Height of the Storm
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18

COMING UP:

Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Rosemary Harris Will Take Over as 'Mrs. Higgins' in MY FAIR LADY
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11
Tuesday September 11, 2018:
She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS
Thursday September 13, 2018:
Songs of Hope to Honor Stephen Schwartz

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Details Emerge Over Three Dancer's Suspensions From NY City Ballet Over Shared Nude Photos
  • It's Showtime for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway at The Winter Garden March 2019
  • Christine Dwyer Will Be Opening Up Everywhere as Jenna in WAITRESS National Tour
  • Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub and THE BAND'S VISIT Cast to Present Scenes by John Cariani Benefitting Wintergreen Arts Center
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Cleveland Musical Theatre's World Premiere Of Revised JANE EYRE
  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles, Andrew Rannells, Will Roland, Katrina Lenk, Grey Henson and More Support #BeltTheVote

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       