Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, and Tim Rice Achieve EGOT Status with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE Emmy Win

Tonight, with the 2018 Emmy® Award win in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," Andrew Lloyd Webber joins a distinguished list of artists who have achieved EGOT status.

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert has won five Emmys during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The production won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

In a statement, Lloyd Webber said, "I'm honored that the Television Academy recognized this wonderful production of Superstar. While I celebrate this award with my colleagues especially my dear friend Tim Rice, we would not be here without the guidance of Craig Zadan whose recent passing we continue to mourn."

Lloyd Webber joins an esteemed list of people to EGOT, including iconic composers such as Richard Rodgers and Marvin Hamlisch, fellow Englishmen John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, and now Tim Rice and John Legend who both received Emmys tonight for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

Tonight's Emmy joins a host of accolades Lloyd Webber has won including:

Grammy® Awards

- 1980 Best Cast Show Album for Evita

- 1983 Best Cast Show Album for Cats

- 1986 Best Contemporary Composition for Requiem

- 1990 Grammy Legend Award

Oscar®

- 1996 Best Song for "You Must Love Me" from Evita

Tony® Awards

- 1980 Best Original Score for Evita

- 1983 Best Musical for Cats

- 1983 Best Original Score for Evita

- 1988 Best Musical for The Phantom of the Opera

- 1995 Best Musical for Sunset Boulevard

- 1995 Best Original Score for Sunset Boulevard

- 2018 Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" received 13 Emmy nominations. The remainder of the 70th Annual Emmy Awards winners will be announced on Monday, September 17 on NBC.

