LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES in a UK Bar

Sep. 7, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance at Porter's Cardiff last night. The bar was hosting a musical sing-along night, which Miranda took advantage of, belting out Stars from Les Miserables.

Watch the full video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES in a UK Bar
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The BE MORE CHILL Cast Reacts to Their Broadway Upgrade!
  • VIDEO: THE COSBY SHOW Star Speaks Out to GMA After Being Shamed Online for Working at Trader Joe's
  • VIDEO: Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Ahmanson Theatre
  • VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Finds Out Something Strange About Ariana Grande's Ponytail on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY- Extended Through December 9
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 6- Happy Birthday, Anika Noni Rose!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       