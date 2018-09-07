VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs 'Stars' From LES MISERABLES in a UK Bar

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a surprise appearance at Porter's Cardiff last night. The bar was hosting a musical sing-along night, which Miranda took advantage of, belting out Stars from Les Miserables.

Watch the full video below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

