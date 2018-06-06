Brief 6/6: Watch Highlights From STARS IN THE ALLEY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2018

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) offers a look inside the newly refurbished and restored Emerson Colonial Theatre, which is set to open to the public later this month with the first preview performance of the world premiere pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on June 27, 2018.. (more...)

2) Bob Dylan Musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, MOTHER OF THE MAID & More Coming to the Public Theater in 2018-19 Season

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2018

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham announced the line-up today for The Public's 2018-19 Season at their landmark home on 425 Lafayette Street. The iconic New York destination, which includes five theaters and Joe's Pub, as well as The Library restaurant, has been home to over 50 years of revolutionary theater, and continues this season with new work by Emerging Writers Group alum and 2017-18 Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Patricia Ione Lloyd, Public Studio alumni Hansol Jung and Jordan E. Cooper, Master Writer Chair Suzan-Lori Parks, Conor McPherson, Simon Stephens, Nick Payne, Jane Anderson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Luis Alfaro, as well as the continuation of year-round and community engagement programming: Mobile Unit, Public Works, Under the Radar Festival, Public Studio, Public Forum, Public Shakespeare Initiative, Emerging Writers Group, and the beloved Free Shakespeare in the Park.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Ethan Slater & the Cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Perform '(Just A) Simple Sponge' on THE VIEW!

by TV News Desk - June 05, 2018

Watch Ethan Slater and the cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL bring it in a live performance of '(Just A) Simple Sponge' on The View! Check out the appearance below!. (more...)

4) Music Theatre International Acquires Worldwide Rights To Broadway Hit WAITRESS!

by BWW News Desk - June 05, 2018

Order up! It has been announced that theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured licensing rights to the Broadway hit, Waitress.. (more...)

5) More Tickets Have Been Released For Sale For The Tony Awards

by Stephanie Wild - June 05, 2018

The Tony Awards have released more tickets for this Sunday's ceremony. Tickets are priced at $631 or $431 each, including a $6 facility charge. There is a six (6) ticket limit per order. Purchase them here or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kerry Butler

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The world premiere of THE MUSIC IN MY BLOOD begins performances tonight at American Theatre of Actors!

-#MeToo drama WHAT HAPPENED THAT NIGHT begins performances tonight at IRT Theatre in the West Village!

-DON GIOVANNI, starring David Serero as Don Giovanni, officially opens tonight at the Center for Jewish History!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Highlights from Stars in the Alley with the Casts of FROZEN, CAROUSEL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More!

Set Your DVR...

-Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban will appear on CBS THIS MORNING as well as THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

What we're geeking out over: Jessica Phillips Will Play Heidi Hansen in DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

What we're watching: MEAN GIRLS' Grey Henson Preps for Tony Night with Broadway's Fab Five

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles