VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Grey Henson Preps for Tony Night with Broadway's Fab Five

The new stars of Queer Eye on Netflix have yet to make a splash in the Big Apple, but five Broadway actors parody the roles of the "Fab Five" with their new project: 2018 Tony Award Nominee Grey Henson currently starring as Damian in Mean Girls on Broadway.

With Broadway's biggest night fast approaching, watch as each member of the Queer Eye squad guides Grey through award show do's and don't's. Snack pack specialist "Antoni" (Anastasia's Zach Adkins), interior designer "Bobby" (Wicked's Jeff Heimbrock), beauty queen "Jonathan" (Reed Campbell), fashionista "Tan" (Mean Girls' Cheech Manohar), and on-camera coach "Karamo" (Jordan Barrow) turn Grey from almost too-gay-to function to A MASSIVE DEAL.

This sketch comes from the minds of Matt Rodin & Reed Campbell ("BROdway"), and producers Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez, and Sam Yabrow. Campbell & Rodin co-created the viral sketch series "BROdway" that's reached over 4 million people on Facebook with guests such as James Monroe Iglehart, Jenn Colella, and Cynthia Erivo. Rodin is the creator and host of "The Red Carpet Challenge," a rapid-fire red carpet game show that's streamed more than 75 episodes on Broadway.com and Playbill. Campbell is an actor and writer who appeared at The Public Theater, Manhattan Theater Club, and on "Orange Is The New Black" and "The Blacklist." If you didn't already know it, this short will prove that Broadway is truly the Queer Eye of America.

