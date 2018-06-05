Music Theatre International Acquires Worldwide Rights To Broadway Hit WAITRESS!

Order up! It has been announced that theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured licensing rights to the Broadway hit, Waitress.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The show was brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). Waitress made Broadway history as the first musical to have four women in these four top creative team spots. In addition, the creative posts of costume design and musical direction were held by women.

Waitress has been a hit with audiences and critics alike, with the Chicago Tribune writing,"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" and Marie Claire proclaiming it to be"a monumental contribution to Broadway!". Variety raved: "A delicious tale that's not simply about getting Prince Charming, but getting its heroine to take action and discover her worth." "The women of Waitress are changing Broadway" according to Time magazine.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "Like so many great musicals, Waitress is about its main character's aspirations and dreams and how she pursues them in the face of adversity. What allows Waitress to connect so powerfully with its audiences is that everyone can immediately relate to Jenna's deceptively simple dreams: a happy home life, a sense of community and an appreciation of her own self-worth. Sara's brilliantly heartfelt score and Jessie's engagingly real script bring Jenna, her friends and her world to life so vividly, the show is impossible to resist. We are especially proud to represent Waitress and look forward to seeing many Joe's Diners on stage around the world."

The musical opened on Broadway April 24, 2016, just in time for the 2015-2016 Tony Award cut-off date. It was nominated in four categories, including Best Musical and Best Score. Audiences immediately fell in love with the show. Sara Bareilles' own recording of the score, What's Inside: Songs From Waitress was a critical success and commercial hit, reaching Top 10 of the Billboard Album Chart.

Waitress is now embarking on its third smash year on Broadway and currently on a national tour. To find out more about the show visit www.waitressthemusical.com

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

