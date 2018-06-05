More Tickets Have Been Released For Sale For The Tony Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards have released more tickets for this Sunday's ceremony. Tickets are priced at $631 or $431 each, including a $6 facility charge. There is a six (6) ticket limit per order. Purchase them here or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban on Sunday, June 10th, 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Broadway's biggest night will feature appearances by Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

The Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

