BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Stars in the Alley with the Casts of FROZEN, CAROUSEL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More!

Shubert Alley was the place to be on Friday afternoon as the best of Broadway gathered to perform from just about every show on the Great White Way! BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out highlights form the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Come From Away, Spongebob Squarepants, Once on This Island and so many more!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

