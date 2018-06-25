Brief 6/25: Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards, LOG CABIN Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Disney's new musical adaptation of FREAKY FRIDAY will be coming to the Disney Channel this summer! The TV movie stars Broadway's Heidi Blickenstaff as one half of the mother-daughter duo at the center of the body-swapping story. She will be joined by Cozi Zuehlsdorff as the other half of the pair.. (more...)

2) Broadway or Bust: How to Get to New York City's Theatre District

You're making plans for your first trip to New York City. Your travel is booked, your hotel stay is confirmed, and most importantly, you just secured tickets to your favorite Broadway show! One small detail that you forgot: how to you get there? New York City, sprawled over 300 square miles and five boroughs, can be difficult to navigate for first-timers, but that doesn't mean that your trip to the theatre district need be a complicated one. Below, we're breaking down transportation options that will get you to your show in time for curtain!. (more...)

3) Broadway's Bright Future: Why You Should Care About the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards

Broadway is but a dream for most theatre-loving high schoolers, but once a year, the Jimmy Awards pull that dream into focus for a select few. On Monday, the Minskoff Theatre stage will fill with some of the most talented young performers from across the country, and BroadwayWorld is taking a closer look at how it all happens.... (more...)

4) JIMMYS BLOG: Riley Thad Young- My Week So Far...

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Riley Thad Young- a nominee from Memphis' Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Grasshopper in Hernando High School's James and the Giant Peach.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: On This Day, June 24- Happy Birthday, Michele Lee!

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of legendary actor and entertainer, Michele Lee!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-The tenth annual Jimmy Awards are held today!

-CYPRUS AVENUE officially opens tonight at the Public!

-Playwrights Horizons' LOG CABIN officially opens tonight!

-Chita Rivera plays two shows at 92Y today!

BWW Exclusive: Meet the Inspiring Teachers of the Tenth Annual Jimmy Awards, Janine Papin and Nadine Love!

What we're watching: Chukwudi Iwuji on Living the Dream in Shakespeare in the Park's OTHELLO

Social Butterfly: Watch the Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Take its First Bows on Broadway

What better way to kick off #Pride weekend than with the first preview of @HOHmusical?! Watch as the cast takes their first bows on Broadway. Everybody: get. on. your. FEET! https://t.co/Y8MPyf8qkX ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/T2XJ4PTmGQ - Head Over Heels - The New Musical (@HOHmusical) June 24, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Beth Peil, who turns 78 today!

Mary Beth Peil is currently starring as Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. He previous Broadway credits include: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

