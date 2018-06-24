JIMMYS BLOG: Riley Thad Young- My Week So Far...

This year, a record 80 high school students from across America will participate in The Jimmy Awards, competing for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships at the tenth annual awards ceremony on Monday, June 25.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the inside scoop on this year's Jimmy Awards with student blogger Riley Thad Young- a nominee from Memphis' Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards. Earlier this year, he won the title of Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Grasshopper in Hernando High School's James and the Giant Peach.

These first few days have literally been so amazing. The numbers we've learned and the work we've already put in is so impressive. We've met so many amazing people like, Pasek and Paul, Natalie Weiss, Wayne Cilento, and Jenn Colella!

I've learned a lot about how important maintaining our health is in so many ways, and that all of us are really enough for this business personally and professionally. I've made so many friends that I definitely think I will keep my entire life. Some that are even going to school in the same state as me!

I'm most looking forward to us really putting the show together, medleys, opening and closing, and production number. I can't wait to see what the entire show looks like, everyone is so amazing!

Riley and fellow nominees with Pasek and Paul

Riley, Amelia and Natalie Weiss

Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti will host the presentation which will take place on Monday, June 25th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre,200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. The 10th annual Jimmy® Awards ceremony will be streamed Live in its entirety on Facebook with support from 2017 Tony Award winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen and Wells Fargo.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

