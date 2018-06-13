Brief 6/13: DESPERATE MEASURES Opens Off-Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2018

Producers Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman have announced additional casting for the new musical King Kong. Joining the previously announced Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, and Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, will be Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.. (more...)

2) Donald Trump Responds To Robert De Niro's Tony Awards Appearance

by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2018

On Sunday night, Robert De Niro introduced Bruce Springsteen on the TONY AWARDS broadcast while also managing to say 'F*ck Trump!' While the statement was censored on the CBS feed on air, UNCENSORED versions found their way online from other feeds.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jim Parsons of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Talks Breaking His Foot During Curtain Call and More on The Tonight Show

by Stage Tube - June 12, 2018

Jim Parsons, currently starring in The Boys in the Band on Broadway, visited The Tonight Show last night. Watch as Parsons chats with Jimmy about his lovely rained out wedding day at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and why he thanked Britney Spears in his GLAAD Media Awards speech. Parsons also explains how he broke his foot during a curtain call for The Boys in the Band, and gets a functional candy cane from Jimmy and chats about his film A Kid Like Jake.. (more...)

4) Broadway Beauties: Rounding Up the Fetch Fashion From the 2018 Tony Awards!

by Alexa Criscitiello - June 12, 2018

Tony Awards night has come and gone. The songs have all been sung, the dances danced, the trophies awarded, and the champagne popped to toast another tremendous Broadway season.. (more...)

5) Boston Engagement Of MOULIN ROUGE! Might Delay Previews Due to Construction Issue at Theatre

by BWW News Desk - June 12, 2018

The pre-Broadway engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has been extended before performances even begin due to popular demand. Originally scheduled to play from June 27 through August, 5, 2018, the production will now run through August 19, for 16 additional performances. The official opening night is Sunday, July 22.. (more...)

