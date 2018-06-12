VIDEO: Jim Parsons of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Talks Breaking His Foot During Curtain Call and More on The Tonight Show

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Jim Parsons, currently starring in The Boys in the Band on Broadway, visited The Tonight Show last night. Watch as Parsons chats with Jimmy about his lovely rained out wedding day at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and why he thanked Britney Spears in his GLAAD Media Awards speech.

Parsons also explains how he broke his foot during a curtain call for The Boys in the Band, and gets a functional candy cane from Jimmy and chats about his film A Kid Like Jake.

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, The Boys in the Band is now playing at the Booth Theatre. Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became THE TALK of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, running for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's 1970 film version.

