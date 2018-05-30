Brief 5/30: DESPERATE MEASURES Begins Performances, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Alexa Criscitiello - May 29, 2018

Eight times a week, the hit Broadway musical Come From Away tells a true story of teamwork and hospitality in the face of difficult circumstances.. (more...)

2) Katharine McPhee Extends Her Run in WAITRESS

by BWW News Desk - May 29, 2018

The producers of Broadway's hit Waitress announced today that Katharine McPhee will take another shift at the pie diner when she extends her engagement, returning to the show from July 5 - August 19. She made her Broadway debut in the show on April 10; her current engagement ends on June 17.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

by BWW News Desk - May 29, 2018

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, The Boys in the Band will play a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Previews began Monday, April 30, 2018 and officially opens on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

4) Vote For the 16th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Just 5 Days Left!

by BWW News Desk - May 29, 2018

Your Voice Matters! Voting Opens Today for the 2018 Theater Fans' Choice Awards! Awards season in NYC is now in FULL swing, and with the critics, press, and industry all having their chances to nominate and vote - now it's the fans' turn.. (more...)

5) Chicago Director Rachel Rockwell Dies at 49

by BWW News Desk - May 29, 2018

The Chicago Tribune has reported that one of Chicago's leading directors and choreographers over the past twenty years, Rachel Rockwell, has died at age 49.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-DESPERATE MEASURES begins performances at New World Stages tonight!

-LITTLE ROCK begins performances tonight at The Sheen Center!

-SECRET LIFE OF HUMANS begins off-Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!

Set Your DVR...

-Sutton Foster will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

-FROZEN the Musical Cast will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

-Zachary Quinto will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden, as well as LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

-Bryan Cranston will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

-Jane Krakowski will appear on THE TODAY SHOW

-Sean Hayes will appear on THE ELLEN SHOW

What we're geeking out over: Donna Murphy will Return to the Title Role of HELLO, DOLLY!

What we're watching: Jane Krakowski Sings BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Hollywood Bowl

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Idina Menzel, who turns 47 today!

Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, Let It Go. She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. Menzel's highly successful international concert tour recently included a sold out performance at Carnegie Hall. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

