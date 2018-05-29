Chicago Director Rachel Rockwell Dies at 49

The Chicago Tribune has reported that one of Chicago's leading directors and choreographers over the past twenty years, Rachel Rockwell, has died at age 49.

Rockwell's list of credits including most of the major theatres in the Chicago area, including The Goodman Theatre, Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, and Paramount Theatre in Aurora. She also frequented Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Her production history includes "Mamma Mia!" in 2017 at the Marriott, "West Side Story" in 2015 at the Drury Lane, "Ride the Cyclone" at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2015, "Annie" at the Paramount in 2012 and "Ragtime" at the Drury Lane in 2010, to name just a few.

In 2012, the Tribune named Rockwell one of its Chicagoans of the Year in the Arts.

Rockwell grew up in Oakland City and Boonville, Ind., and lived in Berwyn with her family. She began her career as a performer. She graduated from the acclaimed theater program at the University of Evansville and appeared in national tours as a young ensemble member. She first came to notice in the Chicago area as a choreographer but then began directing shows herself.

Read more at the Chicago Tribune.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You