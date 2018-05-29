Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!

May. 29, 2018  

The 'Big Apple' became the 'Big Orange' recently as the 2018 Musical Theatre class from top-rated Syracuse University came to town. We invited the 2018 grads to take the stage and bask in their transition from students of the theatre to PROFESSIONAL ACTORS! Enjoy performances from the wildly talented graduates alongside the gorgeous Catherine Charlebois and mega talented Olivia Gjurich.

Join us tonight, on a special TUESDAY for our last ALL OPEN MIC night of the season.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

