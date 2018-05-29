Back Where She Belongs: Donna Murphy to Return to Title Role of HELLO, DOLLY!

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that two-time Tony Award winner, and one of Broadway's most treasured stars, Donna Murphy, will once again step into the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi for six performances of Hello, Dolly!, during Tony Award winner Bette Midler's return to the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival.

As she did during Ms. Midler's run last season, Ms. Murphy will step into the role to play six performances only on Sunday, July 22 at 3pm, Sunday, July 29 at 3pm, Sunday, August 5 at 3pm, Sunday, August 12 at 3pm, Sunday, August 19 at 3pm, and Monday, August 20 at 7pm.

The production will end its historic Broadway run on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

After a much-lauded run, Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters, capping a 60-year-long career will conclude her celebrated run, alongside four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award nominee Victor Garber, on Sunday, July 15 as scheduled.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at HelloDollyOnBroadway.com, via Telecharge.com or at 212 239 6200, or in person at the Shubert Theatre box office (225 West 44th Street).

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

Donna Murphy (Dolly Gallagher Levi) made her Broadway and professional debut in They're Playing Our Song and has gone on to become one of the American theatre's most acclaimed and beloved performers. Her Broadway performances include Passion (Tony and Drama Desk Awards);The King and I (Tony Award); Wonderful Town (Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Tony nomination); LoveMusik (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards; Drama League and Tony nominations); The People in the Picture (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Off-Broadway credits include City Center Encores! Productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, and Wonderful Town; Hello Again (Drama Desk nomination); Twelve Dreams (Drama Desk nomination); Song of Singapore (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); and the Witch in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Into the Woods (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations) at the Delacorte Theater. She portrayed the title character in Helen for The Public Theater, directed by Tony Kushner (Drama League nomination). Film appearances include The Bourne Legacy; The Nanny Diaries; Center Stage; Star Trek: Insurrection; Spider-Man 2; World Trade Center; No Pay, Nudity; Dark Horse; Higher Ground; and the voice of Mother Gothel in the Disney animated film Tangled. Her television work includes regular roles on "Mercy Street," "Resurrection," "Hindsight," "Made in Jersey," "What About Joan," "Murder One," many guest appearances, and the television films "House of Versace," "The Day Lincoln Was Shot," and "Someone Had to Be Benny," for which she received an Emmy Award. Ms. Murphy was named a "Living Legend" of the theatre by New York Magazine and was honored with the Drama League Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre.

