Photo Flash: First Look at Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

May. 29, 2018  

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, The Boys in the Band will play a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Previews began Monday, April 30, 2018 and officially opens on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Mart Crowley's fiercely funny and groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became the talk of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, drawing the likes of Jackie Kennedy, Marlene Dietrich, Groucho Marx, and Rudolf Nureyev, among many others. The play went on to run for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's landmark 1970 film version.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver

Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto

Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer and Jim Parsons

Robin De Jesus, Michael Benjamin Washington, Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons

Michael Benjamin Washington

