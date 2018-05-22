Brief 5/22: MTC's SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BroadwayWorld TV - May 21, 2018

The animated classic Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' will be given new life for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl. Marissa Jaret Winokur joins the all-star cast as The Wardrobe, get a sneak peek at her performance of a cut song below!. (more...)

2) MOANA, Featuring Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wins Billboard Music Award for Top Soundtrack

by Stephanie Wild - May 21, 2018

Add another award to Lin-Manuel Miranda's list! The composer/lyricist/actor best known for Hamilton has picked up a Billboard Music Award for Moana! The soundtrack to the hit Disney animated film, with music and lyrics by Miranda, won the award for Top Soundtrack.. (more...)

3) Cheyenne Jackson Will Play Hades in Disney's DESCENDANTS 3

by TV News Desk - May 21, 2018

Cheyenne Jackson ('American Horror Story') has been cast in Disney's 'Descendants 3,' in the role of Hades, the nefarious underworld ruler from the 1997 Disney animated musical comedy film 'Hercules.' Jackson, who began his career as a theatrical actor including starring roles in Broadway productions 'All Shook Up' and 'Xanadu' among others, starred in multiple seasons of 'American Horror Story' and has had roles in over 40 television series and films. The trequel is set to begin production shortly for a scheduled debut in 2019.. (more...)

4) Theater Talk: Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & More Talk MY FAIR LADY!

by Theater Talk - May 21, 2018

This episode focuses on Lincoln Center Theater's stunning revival of My Fair Lady with the production's director, Bartlett Sher; Lincoln Center Theater's Producing Artistic Director, Andre Bishop; as well as actors Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Allan Corduner, who star as "Eliza Doolittle," "Henry Higgins" and "Colonel Pickering," respectively. Jesse Green, Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times co-hosts with Susan Haskins.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - May 21, 2018

The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards were handed out last night, May 21 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The ceremony was hosted by Orfeh and Andy Karl. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Donja R. Love's SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS begins previews tonight at MTC!

-The Tank celebrates its 15th anniversary with a gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: They Dreamed a Dream Role... Find Out What the Drama League Nominees Want to Star in Next!

Set Your DVR...

-Andrew Garfield will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

What we're geeking out over: Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!

Social Butterfly: Joshua Henry Gets Back in the Bigelow Flow with CAROUSEL Co-Star Renee Fleming

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

