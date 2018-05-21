BWW TV: Marissa Jaret Winokur to Perform Cut Song in Hollywood Bowl's BEAUTY & THE BEAST

The animated classic Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" will be given new life for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26. Marissa Jaret Winokur joins the cast as The Wardrobe, get a sneak peek at her performance of a cut song below!

Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Jane Krakowski, and Anthony Evans headline an all-star cast of performers singing the songs from the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full live orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venueartist/90150/960183.

The singing cast includes Zooey Deschanel as Belle, Kelsey Grammer performing "Be Our Guest" as Lumiere, Taye Diggs singing as Gaston, Rebel Wilson singing the role of LeFou, Jane Krakowski performing the title song as Mrs. Potts, and Anthony Evans as Beast singing "Evermore" written for the live-action version of the film.

Enhancing the evening will be breathtaking living scenery projected onto the façade of the iconic Hollywood Bowl, making the event more immersive. This special family event will also include a costume contest, unique photo opportunities, and other surprises.

"Performing "Beauty and the Beast," one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is a dream come true," said Zooey Deschanel. "I am looking forward to what I'm sure will be a magical event."

"I love this film, I love Alan Menken and I loved Jerry Orbach-the title song, as sung by Angela Lansbury, makes me cry to this day," said Kelsey Grammer. Walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant cast is an honor; and as for singing the music of the incomparable Alan Menken-it goes without saying."

"I've been a fan of Beauty and the Beast both as a parent as well as a Disney animation supporter," said Taye Diggs. "I've seen the Broadway production more than once and have harbored jealousy of every actor who has ever played Gaston every time I've been in that theater. I'm giddy with excitement at the opportunity to finally sing the role. To be able to do this while staying in LA and at the famed Hollywood bowl only sweetens the pot. I'm hyped and oh so grateful."

"I'm so stoked to be playing the role of 'LeFou' for Disney's Beauty and the Beast Live at the Hollywood Bowl this May," said Rebel Wilson. "I'm hugely looking forward to meeting Taye and the rest of the cast and to meeting all you lucky folks who get to come to this special live event! Anywhere where you can bring a picnic AND be incredibly entertained is a superb night out. Until then I will be mentally preparing for the role in France by eating croissants."

"This cast is nothing less than enchanting," said concert director Richard Kraft, who previously helmed live-to-film events at the Hollywood Bowl such as Disney's "The Little Mermaid," "La La Land," and "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Kraft explains, "Like our celebration of Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, we are mixing film, live music, singers, dancers, digital projections, effects, and special guest artists to create an event that pays homage to the original movie but also delivers something that can only be experienced live. Our creative mantra for this show has been: 'We want our audience to be our guests. We have filled up the event course by course, one by one, 'til they shout, enough I'm done!'"

"The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl was an amazing and unforgettable event," said Alan Menken. "Now Beauty and the Beast at the Bowl is coming, with an extraordinary cast and a world class orchestra. I am beyond excited to be a part of what will be another fantastic evening."

Conductor Michael Kosarin will be leading the full orchestra and choir performing the film's classic score and songs live to picture, including beloved musical numbers "Be Our Guest," "Gaston," and "Belle."

The show will also feature several special guest artists, including 16-year old pianist Emily Bear performing the 1948 Disney short "Bumble Boogie" live-to-film, and a featured performance by violin soloist Sandy Cameron and cello sensation Tina Guo.

Music supervisors for the show are Julia Michels & Julianne Jordan. Choreography is by Mark "Swany" Swanhart. Robert J. Ulrich, Carol Kritzer, and Alex Newman are the casting directors. Scenic design is by DeAnne Millais, with wardrobe by Linda Muggeridge.

The concert is produced by Laura Engel & Richard Kraft, Tim Fox & Alison Ahart Williams, and Live Nation/Andrew Hewitt & Bill Silva Presents, in association with Disney Concerts, the team that presented the 2016 highly-acclaimed Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, starring Sara Bareilles and Rebel Wilson, as well asDisney's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, starring Danny Elfman and Catherine O'Hara. Eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken is executive producing the event.

Doors will open at 6:45 PM with a costume contest to follow and the concert beginning at 8:15 PM.

Disney's classic "Beauty and the Beast" captures the magical journey of Belle (voice of Paige O'Hara), an independent and intelligent, modern-day heroine who's taken prisoner by a hideous beast (voice of Robby Benson) in his castle. Despite her precarious situation, Belle befriends the castle's enchanted staff-a teapot, a candelabra and a mantel clock, among others-and ultimately learns to see beneath the Beast's exterior to discover the heart and soul of a prince.

"Beauty and the Beast" was nominated for six Academy Awards® and was the first animated feature to receive an Academy Award nomination for best picture. It went on to win two Oscars, including best song, by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, and best original score (Menken), as well as a Golden Globe Award® for best comedy/musical.

"Beauty and the Beast" was Disney's first animated film adapted into a Broadway musical, which ran for 5,464 performances from 1994-2007 and has delighted more than 35 million people worldwide. On March 17, 2017, audiences experienced the retelling of the original tale through Disney's live-action film, "Beauty and the Beast," starring Emma Watson as Belle and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken's music score. "Beauty and the Beast" was one of the top grossing films of 2017 earning over $1.26 billion worldwide.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl is produced under license by Disney Concerts. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts, and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VII), Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia, Pixar In Concert, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Alice In Wonderland, Frozen, Ratatouille, The Pirates of the Caribbean series (Episodes I-IV), and Silly Symphonies, which last year collectively accounted for over 400 performances in many of the world's top concert venues, including Lincoln Center, Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Tokyo Forum, and the Hollywood Bowl. Numerous new concert packages and touring productions from Disney's portfolio of studios, including Disney's feature animation and live action studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, are currently in development.

Related Articles